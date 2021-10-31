Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala was in top form on Sunday, scoring twice as the Barcelona Women‘s team romped to a 8-1 win over Real Sociedad in the Primera Iberdrola.

Aside from Oshoala, who also had an assist to her name, Lieke Martens also scored a brace while the trio of Fridolina Rolfo, Jenni Hermoso, and Claudia Pina all scored a goal each.

An own goal by Torre saw Barcelona complete the massive win that has seen them extend their lead at the top of the table.

Going into Sunday’s match, many had anticipated a keen contest from Real Sociedad who have been in excellent form and only three points behind the Barcelona Women’s team.

However, from the blast of the whistle, the Barca women showed they were a lethal side as they went in front through a goal scored by Rolfo from a rebound in the third minute.

However, Real Sociedad leveled with an effort from distance in the ninth minute.

While the equaliser appeared to have emboldened the visitors, Barcelona grabbed control with Super Falcons’ captain Oshoala setting the tone for what turned into a goals feast.

By the time Oshoala headed in the second goal in the 23rd minute, the game had swung totally in Barca’s favour, and several more chances to extend the lead followed, culminating in another goal from Oshoala with the away keeper out of position.

It was the 11th goal for the Nigerian captain this season in Barca colours.

Barca dominated after the interval, with the game moving at a slower tempo. After 62 minutes, Oshoala turned provider for Martens, as Barcelona increased the score to 4-1. After an assist from Alexia, Jenni Hermoso put the ball in the net three minutes later.

Even after Torre scored an own goal while attempting to clear the ball, the goals still did not stop. Martens scored with three minutes remaining, giving Barca their 50th goal of the season after only eight games in the Primera Iberdrola.

Claudia Pina curled in a great strike with time running out to make it 8-1 for another resounding victory that put Jonatan Giráldez’s club six points ahead of their opponents in the table.