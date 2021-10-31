Napoli’s leading goal scorer, Victor Osimhen, was not named in the team that has travelled to face Salernitana on Sunday.

According to a report on the official Napoli website, the 22-year-old left the training field prematurely with a muscle strain in his right gastrocnemius.

“Victor [Osimhen] will not leave for the trip to Salerno,” the report added.

According to WebMD, “The gastrocnemius is the larger calf muscle, forming the bulge visible beneath the skin. The gastrocnemius has two parts or “heads,” which together create its diamond shape.” It gives the power to sprint, jump, and hit balls.

Luciano Spalletti has been forced to name five forwards: Lorenzo Insigne, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Andrea Petagna, and Matteo Politano.

Napoli lead Serie A with 28 points and a better goals difference than AC Milan.

Osimhen leads the league goals chart for Napoli with five goals in nine appearances followed by Insigne with four. Lozano has two while Politano and Petagna have one each. Mertens is yet to score in the league though he has made just four appearances.

Sunday’s match is a day after Napoli’s most famous player, Diego Maradona’s birthday. The Argentine would have been 61 but he died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020.