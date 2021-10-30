Football coaches attending a train-the trainers’ course have said the coaching course would improve the standard of football and enhance its development from the grassroots to national team levels.

Some of the coaches, who participated in the five-day Elite Instructor Coaches’ Course, under the FIFA goal project, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, said on Friday, that they will impart the knowledge they acquired to their players at training sessions.

Haruna Ilerika, the head coach of the national U-15 football team, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a new era had come for Nigerian football.

“We had quality resource persons who have tutored us on what is expected of us, and the teaching and training were impacting.

“The essence of the course is to train us as instructors and in return, we will then be training other coaches that will be training for CAF B, C, D, and E.

“It is a very good development for Nigerian football, as every segment of the nation was adequately represented in the training.

“We pray that God gives us all long life, the strength, and knowledge to impart to the younger generation,” he said.

The coach of Rivers United Football Club, Stanley Eguma, commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for organising the coaching course.

”The training is the beginning of success for Nigerian football in future international encounters. I commend the NFF for this wonderful innovation. The training elevated our coaches to a higher level.

“The content of the training was very rich and very good and I think the level was a high-level course,” he said.

He thanked the NFF and the technical department for this initiative and for making coaches get better technically.

“The course covered every aspect of football. We hope that we will continue in this mind.

“We had a lineup of courses, but up till now, nothing had happened. I commend the NFF technical team for putting up this idea of a training.

NAN reports that the train-the-trainer coaching course, organised by the NFF, in collaboration with the Confederation of Africans de Football (CAF), had 32 coaches participating.

The course ended on Friday, October 29.

NAN