Slowly and steadily, Arsenal are working their way up the ladder on the English Premier League standings after occupying the base at the start of the campaign.

The Gunners romped to a 2-0 win in Saturday’s early kick-off away to Leicester City to momentarily jump to the fifth spot.

First-half goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith-Rowe with a great deal of contribution from Bukayo Saka saw the Gunners get their fifth league win in 10 matches so far this season.

Saka who was making his 100th appearance in all competition for Arsenal in Saturday’s outing was a handful for Foxes.

While Saka did his bit in helping Arsenal get the goals, Aaron Ramsdale got bigger applause for his spectacular performance in-between the sticks for the visitors.

Ramsdale pulled off arguably the save of the season so far when he kept out James Maddison’s free-kick in Saturday’s clash against Leicester.

In the 27th minute, Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho who was making his fourth start of the season nearly found the back of the net with a shot from distance but Ramsdale made a world-class save to tip the ball around the far post.

Outside the two instances mentioned, Ramsdale, a summer signing from Sheffield United also had a couple of other flashy moments as Arsenal secured not just the three points but also did it in style with a clean sheet.

Iheanacho was replaced by Ademola Lookman at half-time but there was no cameo from the bench for Wilfred Ndidi who was fit enough to be included in the matchday squad for Foxes.

The Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick had hinted during his recent visit to England that Ndidi was on the path to full recovery after spending a couple of weeks on the sidelines injured.