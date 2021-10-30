Tottenham v Man. United @Tottenham Stadium @5:30pm on Oct.30
The Daily Mail has derisively referred to this match as ‘El Sackiko’. Both managers-Nuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are fighting to keep their jobs because of falling expectations and woeful results since the beginning of the season. So, who cannot afford another loss on Saturday? Paul Pogba cannot be a scapegoat on Saturday as he is suspended while Raphael Varane is a doubt.
Tottenham is ahead of United by a point and a place on the EPL table with Harry Kane on just one league goal. Will Solskjaer drop Cristiano Ronaldo or Harry Maguire from the starting lineup or will he leave the team unchanged from the 5-0 Liverpool humiliation? So many questions but not all will be answered on Saturday.
Current Form: Tottenham [W-L-L-W-W]; Man. United [L-W-L-D-W]
Head-to-head
11/04/21 PRL Tottenham 1 – 3 Man. United
04/10/20 PRL Man. United 1 – 6 Tottenham
19/06/20 PRL Tottenham 1 – 1 Man. United
04/12/19 PRL Man. United 2 – 1 Tottenham
25/07/19 ICC Tottenham 1 – 2 Man. United
Prediction: Tottenham 2 – 4 Man. United
AS Roma v AC Milan @Stadio Olimpico @8:45pm on Oct.31
Jose Mourinho has apparently stabilised Roma, despite the red card against Napoli but when they host joint league leaders on Sunday, the former Inter Milan manager needs a win against a side chasing a first Scudetto since 2011.
Though performances have not been their best, Milan continue to eke out good results as they get key players back into the squad. For the visit to Rome on Sunday, Brahim Diaz, Theo Hernandez, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic could all start. Roma are already nine points behind Milan in their fourth place and have lost to Juventus; held Napoli, and lost to Lazio. Another loss will see things get foggy for the supposed Mourinho renaissance. Can Roma get a needed victory on Sunday?
Current Form: AS Roma [W-L-L-W-W]; AC Milan [L-W-L-D-W]
Head-to-head
28/02/21 SEA AS Roma 1 – 2 AC Milan
26/10/20 SEA AC Milan 3 – 3 AS Roma
28/06/20 SEA AC Milan 2 – 0 AS Roma
27/10/19 SEA AS Roma 2 – 1 AC Milan
03/02/19 SEA AS Roma 1 – 1 AC Milan
Prediction: AS Roma 2 – 4 AC Milan
Atletico Madrid v Real Betis @Estadio Wanda Metropolitano @4:15pm on Oct.31
La Liga’s defending champions, Atletico have been wobbly of recent-losing and drawing matches, which they would have won in the past. Diego Simeone is changing the tactical strategy of the team and the defensive solidity for which they are famed has been tweaked to include more offensive forays, which has led to more conceded goals.
Atletico are five points off top spot with a game in hand but they have conceded 10 goals in their first 10 matches. At this same stage last season, they had conceded just two goals. Real Betis are fourth and have scored 19 goals and have scored seven goals in their last two league games. Can Atletico tighten up at the back to thwart this free-scoring Betis team?
Current Form: Atletico [D-D-L-W-W]; Real Betis [W-W-D-W-L]
Head-to-head
11/04/21 LAL Real Betis 1 – 1 Atletico
24/10/20 LAL Atletico 2 – 0 Real Betis
11/07/20 LAL Atletico 1 – 0 Real Betis
22/12/19 LAL Real Betis 1 – 2 Atletico
03/02/19 LAL Real Betis 1 – 0 Atletico
Prediction: Atletico 2 – 4 Real Betis
Union Berlin v Bayern Munich @Stadion Alten Forsterei @2:30pm on Oct.30
Surprise Bundesliga package, Union Berlin could be on the receiving end on Saturday when they host leaders, Bayern, at the Stadion Alten Forsterei. Bayern were thumped 5-0 by Borussia Monchengladbach in the DFB Cup while Union was saved the embarrassment of a loss to third-tier side, Waldhof Mannheim with a goal from Taiwo Awoniyi in extra time.
The Nigerian is also Union’s leading scorer with seven goals in nine Bundesliga appearances. Union have proven stubborn opponents to Bayern with 1-1 draws in their last two encounters. Will Bayern hammer Union in annoyance or will Union prove stubborn once again?
Current Form: Union Berlin [W-D-L-W-L]; Bayern Munich [L-W-W-W-L]
Head-to-head
10/04/21 BUN Bayern Munich 1 – 1 Union Berlin
12/12/20 BUN Union Berlin 1 – 1 Bayern Munich
17/05/20 BUN Union Berlin 0 – 2 Bayern Munich
26/10/19 BUN Bayern Munich 2 – 1 Union Berlin
26/08/09 CLF Union Berlin 1 – 3 Bayern Munich
Prediction: Union Berlin 2 – 4 Bayern Munich
