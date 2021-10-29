Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo scored his ninth goal in 10 league games on Thursday night as his club romped to a 3-0 win over Al Tai.

His goalscoring feat coincided with the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr’s confirmation of the inclusion of the 32-year old in his provisional list for the next World Cup qualifying games.

Ighalo has been enjoying a good run of form in Saudi Arabia where he plays for Al Shabab, who are presently second on the log in the Pro League, two points behind table-toppers Al-Ittihad

The NFF President Amaju Pinnick had last week dropped the hint that Ighalo was on his way back to the national team and Rohr confirmed the same when he said in a Q&A on Elegbete TV that Ighalo is in his plans for the upcoming games.

“I put him in the bigger provisional first list for the next games, Rohr said in a Q&A on Elegbete TV.

He is doing very well at his club, and he still has the ambition to help his country. Because we miss his leadership, we miss his experience. We miss the goals he scores.

“He was the best scorer at the AFCON, the best scorer during the qualifiers, and I think we have so many young players, and they could learn a lot on the side of such a great player.

Ighalo is a very important man. I hope that he can come back,” he added.

Ighalo retired from the Nigerian senior national football team after helping the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt where he emerged as the top scorer.

Before his retirement, he scored 16 goals in 35 games for the Super Eagles.

‘Right move’

Though many wonder why Ighalo is being ‘pressured ‘ for a return to the national team despite having the likes of Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Paul Onuachu, Taiwo Awoniyi, Terem Moffi and Sadiq Umar amongst others, the NFF President feels it is a move in the right direction

In a long post on his Instagram page late Sunday night, Pinnick revealed he has had talks with the 32-year-old and he is happy with his body language.

“I had a long conversation with Odion lghalo. Personally, I believe we need experience in our attack to combine with our energetically youthful Osimhen, Onuachu, Kelechi et al.

“Odion’s body language is very positive. We are also in touch with his agents and club. The vibe going into these last two games and indeed AFCON is very good,” Mr Pinnick stated.