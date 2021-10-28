Former U-17 World Cup winner, Isaac Success, scored his first top tier league goal, exactly three years after he scored his last on Wednesday for Udinese at the Dacia Arena in Udine.

Success moved away from EPL side Watford in the summer window to Udinese for about $2 million after he joined Watford for about $16 million in 2016.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old opened the scoring for Udinese in a Serie A match against Hellas Verona in the third minute.

Verona fought back and got an equaliser seven minutes from time to end the game 1-1. The last top tier league goal Success scored before Wednesday was for Watford in a 3-0 win over Huddersfield.

“Before the game, my teammates loaded me up, then I know my qualities and I know what contribution I can give to the team, I play with confidence and I always try to do my best,” the former Udinese U-19 player told Udinese TV.

“My first goal in Serie A makes me happy but the result disappoints us because I think we deserved better tonight; now we have to think about Sunday.

“Tonight’s is my first goal here but I hope to score others and help the team. I don’t feel special. I think first of the team and I want to contribute to the common good, we are a group and I want to give everything. Too bad for the result but we look to the next game, we are all disappointed with today’s result and the boys want to redeem themselves.

“Today when I saw the formation I was a bit surprised but at the same time I thought it was an opportunity to be exploited, whoever is on the bench must always be ready to give their contribution,” Success added.

Success won the 2013 U-17 World Cup with Taiwo Awoniyi and made his debut for the Super Eagles in March 2017 but the last of his four caps was won in October 2018.