The world football governing body, FIFA, has slammed a two-year ban on a Nigerian coach Remi Amadi.

Amadi, who is the erstwhile coach of lower league side Cofine FC, is now under a global ban of two years from all football-related activities as pronounced by FIFA and communicated to the media by the Nigeria Football Federation.

A statement issued Tuesday by the spokesperson of the NFF, Ademola Olajire, read partly: “The world body’s Disciplinary Committee conveyed this decision to the Nigeria Football Federation, and it is a consequence of a similar ban imposed on the gaffer by the NFF Disciplinary Committee at its meeting of 16th August 2021.”

“The NFF Integrity Unit forwarded the said decision of the NFF Disciplinary Committee and all the relevant documentations to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee via a letter dated 25th August 2021, requesting the Committee to extend the sanction to have a worldwide effect, in accordance with Article 66, FIFA Disciplinary Code.”

Coach Amadi after an investigation made by the NFF was found guilty of attempting to manipulate the outcome of a match on March 15, 2021.

As stated by the NFF after its findings, the erring coach admitted to having attempted to manipulate the outcome or result of the match between Cofine FC and Bussdor FC as recorded in an audio conversation tendered as evidence.

It was also revealed that the coach admitted he would have benefitted if the attempted manipulation had pulled through.

Based on its numerous findings, the NFF’s Disciplinary Committee in August 2021 slammed a two-year ban on the erring coach and a N500,000 fine on Cofine FC.

Now, the worldwide effect has been activated by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee at its October 2021 meeting

Coach Amadi joins former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia on the list of Nigerian managers serving penalties for allegations around match-fixing.

Siasia was initially banned for life but has had his punishment reduced to five years by the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Presently, the former Nigeria international has dragged FIFA to court in a bid to clear his name of the allegations levelled against him as well as get compensation as the whole match-fixing ordeal has cost him a lot financially and emotionally.