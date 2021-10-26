The two remaining Nigeria teams on the continent- Enyimba International and Rivers United- now know their playoff opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In the draws conducted on Tuesday at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, the two Nigerian teams were pitched against clubs from North Africa.

While Enyimba will be up against Libyan club, Al Ittihad, Rivers United will have to navigate a way past Egyptian side Al Masry to make it through to the group stage of CAF’s second-tier club competition.

To reach this stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, two-time African champions, Enyimba, defeated Senegalese side Diambars 4-0 on aggregate.

The People’s Elephant, now handled by ex-international Finidi George, defeated Diambars 1-0 in Senegal before romping to a 3-0 win in the second leg played last weekend in Aba.

As for Rivers United, they were originally competing in the Champions League but dropped down to the Confederation Cup after Sudanese side Al Hilal beat them to a ticket to the group stage of the continent’s flagship club competition.

No Nigerian team has won any of the two CAF competitions since 2004 when Enyimba won the Champions League.

The first leg games of these fixtures will be played on November 28 while the second leg follows on December 5.

Full Fixtures

Zanaco (Zambia) – Binga (Mali)

Simba (Tanzania) – Red Arrows (Zambia)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) – Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire) – GD Interclube (Angola)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) – Coton Sport (Cameroon)

US Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger) – DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

AS Otoho (Congo) – Gor Mahia (Kenya)

APR (Rwanda) – RS Berkane (Morocco)

Tusker (Kenya) – CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Hearts of Oak (Ghana) – JS Saoura (Algeria)

Rivers United (Nigeria) – Al Masry (Egypt)

Stade Malien (Mali) – Ahly Tripoli (Libya) or Biashara United (Tanzania)

Al Ittihad (Libya) – Enyimba (Nigeria)

AS Maniema Union (DR Congo) – Pyramids (Egypt)

LPRC Oilers (Liberia) – Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Royal Leopards (Eswatini) – JS Kabylie (Algeria)