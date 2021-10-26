Awoniyi is up to 11 goals for the season

Taiwo Awoniyi is unrelenting in catching the eye with his performances for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga and in the UEFA Conference League. The 24-year-old forward scored the only goal for his side in matches against Feyenoord and Stuttgart on Thursday and Sunday respectively. Union lost in Holland 3-1 while Stuttgart needed a 93rd-minute equaliser to deny Awoniyi all three points on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena.

Awoniyi is already up to his best tally in league goals since he turned professional in 2015. Meanwhile, his goal tally for the season is now 11-seven in the league and four in Europe. Union are fifth on the Bundesliga table with 16 points from nine matches.

Victor Osimhen

Despite not scoring at the weekend in the Serie A clash against Roma, Victor Osimhen came off the bench last Thursday in the Europa League to help Napoli to a much-needed 3-0 win over Legia Warsaw. Napoli have 25 points from their nine league matches and are first on the Serie A table, ahead of AC Milan on goal difference.

Okereke scores beauty in Venezia loss

David Okereke scored his second league goal of the campaign, but it was mere consolation as Venezia crumbled 3-1 at Sassuolo. Okereke latched on to a lofted pass from Ethan Ampadu and curled a beaty beyond Andrea Consigli to open scoring for the newly-promoted side but Sassuolo fought back to win 3-1. Venezia are 16th with eight points from nine matches.

Dennis came on to rescue Watford

Emmanuel Dennis came on for Watford in the 64th minute and changed the game as he created two and scored one as Watford ran out 5-2 winners. The 23-year-old former Club Brugge forward has now scored three times in nine league appearances.

After teeing up Joshua King in the 80th and 86th minutes, Dennis put the icing on the cake with a composed finish in the first minute of added-on time. Watford moved up to 14th place with 10 points from nine matches.

Ejuke scores fourth goal

Chidera Ejuke got his fourth league goal last Saturday against Krylia Sovetov at the VEB Arena in Moscow.

Ejuke scored his team’s equaliser in the 57th minute having trailed from an 11th minute goal from Ivan Sergeev. Two more goals gave CSKA a 3-1 win and pushed them up to third on the league standing with 23 points, three points off top spot. Ejuke scored five goals last season in 25 appearances and looks on course to better that tally this term.

Amoo purring in Sweden

Former U-17 forward, Akinkunmi Amoo is continuing his football education with Hammarby in Sweden and he was decisive for his side in last weekend’s comeback 4-3 win over Ostersunds at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm.

Amoo assisted for the second goal and claimed all three points for Hammarby when he scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the third minute of added time. Amoo has scored eight league goals in 15 appearances with Hammarby in fifth spot on the table with 40 points-seven off league leaders, Djurgarden.