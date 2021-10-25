The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick has given updates on his ‘unofficial’ visit to some Super Eagles stars in England.

According to a post on Pinnick’s official Instagram handle, he enjoyed his visits to the houses of two of the country’s national team players, Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo; adding that he saw Kelechi Iheanacho while he was with his Leicester City teammate.

Both Ndidi and Etebo are nursing injuries but while the former is nearing a return to action, the latter only underwent surgery recently and is still months away from full recovery.

Pinnick wrote: “l spent quality time with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho in Leicester over the weekend. I went with my wife and 3 of my kids who are on half term break. Our visit was a mere family visit and not official. Recall Wilfred is recuperating from an injury that has kept him out for about 5 weeks, being a very key player for the Super Eagles, we cannot afford to toy with our last 2 games. Ndidi has been an integral, committed and passionate member of the Super Eagles.

“The good news is that his second scan came out very good so he start training with his club and possibly play in their next game. His wife, Dinma was a wonderful host, their little daughter, adorable. Kelechi joined us almost immediately and made us to laugh till we left.

“Thanks to Wilfred & Kelechi, my family truly appreciate you. also paid a visit to Oghenekaro Etebo, in Warri, we call him Afaras’. He is also recuperating very well but definitely cannot make the next two World Cup qualifiers, Nations Cup might also be a doubt, importantly he should heal 100% by His Grace and rejoin the Team.

“His family was quite warm and pleasant. We had quality time together and understood every language uttered as 2 proud Warri ‘boys’. He is in a great spirit with the right mental state of mind.

Apart from those he saw, Pinnick also revealed he spoke with Alex Iwobi whom he confirmed was eager to return to the Super Eagles after missing out with injury in the last set of games against the Central African Republic

“I spoke extensively with Alex lwobi, who cannot wait to feature in those all important games. Ademola Lookman is excited about fighting for a shirt in the Super Eagles. He loves Nigeria. By His Grace we shall conclude the switch very soon,” the NFF boss wrote.

The Super Eagles have two more games in the First Round of the World Cup qualifying series against Liberia away from home and Cape Verde at home.