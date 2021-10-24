The Nigeria national women’s team is through to the final round of qualifiers for the African Women’s Cup of Nations billed for Morocco next year.

The Super Falcons survived a huge scare from one of their fierce rivals on the continent, Ghana to edge closer to qualifying for Morocco 2022.

Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls were beaten 1-0 by the Black Queens on Sunday in Accra but the nine-time African champions progressed with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline having won the first leg 2-0 a few days ago in Lagos.

Uche Kanu scored the two goals that gave the Falcons the edge going into the second leg and even though Princess Adueba got a goal for the Black Queens in the return leg, it was not enough to deny the Falcons from progressing.

Many had erroneously suggested that Ghana’s Black Queens were the only obstacle before the Super Falcons in their quest for qualification for Awcon 2022.

However, a record number of 44 entries for the preliminaries means that after the fixture with Ghana, the nine-time champions still have another round to prosecute before getting a ticket in the finals in Morocco, which will also determine Africa’s representatives at the 32-team FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

That next round could most likely be against the Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, who mauled their counterparts from the Niger Republic 9-0 in their own first leg encounter on Wednesday.

The final round of qualifiers comes up in February next year.