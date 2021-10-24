Mohamed Salah assumed the mantle of the highest-scoring African in Premier League history after the Egyptian netted a 12-minute hat-trick in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Manchester United on Sunday at Old Trafford,

Sunday’s loss was United’s third Premier League defeat in four games as the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to mount with results just not going his way.

Naby Keita set the tone for what turned out to be a whitewash as he opened the scoring inside five minutes into the contest with a neat finish past David de Gea.

Diogo Jota doubled the lead for the Reds before Salah took centre stage, scoring three times to overtake Didier Drogba as the all-time highest-scoring African in the EPL.

United’s miserable outing was compounded when Paul Pogba who came on as a half-time substitute was sent off for a rough tackle on Keita.

The Red Devils thought they had pulled one back through Cristiano Ronaldo’s low finish but his effort was chalked off for offside by VAR.

Earlier in the day, two Super Eagles players, Frank Onyeka and Kelechi Iheanacho- were in action at the Brentford Community Stadium as Brentford hosted Leicester City.

While Iheanacho was on for 90 minutes, his compatriot played for 76 minutes before he was substituted

In the end, it was the Foxes who claimed the maximum points as they recorded a 2-1 win over the Bees.

Leicester took the lead in the 13th minute when a headed clearance fell to Youri Tielemans who lashed the rebound home from 25 yards.

Mathias Jorgensen drew Brentford level on the hour but Tielemans then helped tee up James Maddison’s first goal since February.

This was Leicester City’s first back-to-back win back in the Premier League matches since April.

In the London derby between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur, the Hammers prevailed 1-0 courtesy of a second half goal from Michail Antonio.

Chelsea lead the EPL table with 22 points, followed by unbeaten Liverpool on 21 while the defending champions, Manchester City, are third with 20 points.

In the relegation places are Burnley and Newcastle with four points while Norwich are rock-bottom with two points. All three teams are yet to win a league match in the new season.