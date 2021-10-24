Enyimba International are through to the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup after they completed a double over Senegalese club Diambars on Sunday.

The People’s Elephant recorded a 3-0 win in Sunday’s second leg tie to progress on a 4-0 on aggregate having also won the first leg 1-0 away from home last weekend.

The two-time African champions had the best possible start in Sunday’s second leg tie as Tosin Omoyele put the host in front just after the kickoff whistle was sounded.

Omoyele could have doubled Enyimba’s lead in the 13th but he agonisingly missed on the final touch.

The People’s Elephant didn’t have to wait for too long for their second goal nonetheless as Victor Mbaoma just after the half-hour mark doubled the advantage of Coach Finidi Geroge’s tutored side.

While Enyimba had a couple of other chances to make it 3-0, they failed to convert same and headed into the halftime break with a somewhat healthy two-goal lead from the second leg tie.

With Enyimba looking to extend their lead, Finidi made a flurry of changes in the second half; including handing the duo of Ekene Awazie and Daniel Ijeh debut appearances

The changes made by the ex-international paid off as Samuel Kalu one of the players that came off the bench sealed victory for Enyimba with a late goal in the second half.

Aside from Enyimba, Egyptian duo Pyramid, Al Masry, record champions CS Sfaxien, Coton Sport, and JS Saoura have also qualified for the penultimate phase before the group stage.

Nigeria’s other flagbearers in this second-tier club competition, Bayelsa United, were knocked out on Saturday.

All the qualified teams will wait to know their rivals on Tuesday when the draw takes place in Cairo, Egypt.