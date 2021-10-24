In Italy, it is the first Derby d’Italia – a meeting of the last two Serie A champions. Inter Milan stumbled in Rome last weekend while Juventus are unbeaten since September 11.

Juventus have won four of their last five matches by a single goal as the experienced duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have brought back the form of their Euro 2020 triumph.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter is the highest scorer in the league with 23, and they may need to score at least two goals on Sunday to have a chance of taking all three points against the Old Lady.

Can Edin Dzeko lead the charge or will Chiellini have the last fist pump?

Kick-off is 7:45 p.m.