Can Manchester United beat Liverpool? Can the disparate elements and talents at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal be weaved into a harmonious unit?

These are the questions Ole must answer on Sunday at Old Trafford when United host unbeaten Liverpool. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane have once again clicked into a unit and Liverpool’s front three have already scored 16 league goals in the eight EPL games played so far.

United had to rely on the stardust of Cristiano Ronaldo to get over UCL opponents-Villarreal and Atalanta-in recent weeks.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates.

Kick-off is 4.30 p.m.