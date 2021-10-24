This will be the first El Clasico without both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo since November 2005.

FC Barcelona are in debt and without form on the pitch with their manager, Ronald Koeman, under consistent pressure, though that is to be expected.

The Catalans are eighth on the La Liga table after eight games; having scored 14 goals and conceded eight though they have lost just once the same as Real Madrid.

Can Koeman engineer a win that will guarantee he continues as a manager or will Ancelotti’s team apply the stab that will send him out of the Nou Camp?

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates.

Kick-off is 3.15 pm

The starting 11 for Barcelona and Real Madrid have been revealed. Sergio Busquets captains Barcelona in his 41st El Clasico appearance with Gerard Pique making it 38 while Karim Benzema will captain Real Madrid in his 37th appearance.

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pablo Gavira; Sergino Dest, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vasquez, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Barcelona and Real Madrid are the two most successful Spanish teams. In La Liga, Barcelona have 72 wins to Real Madrid’s 75, with 35 draws.

With Zinedine Zidane in the manager’s seat, Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 on April 10, 2021. The two goals came from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos while Oscar Mingueza scored for Barcelona.

In the current squads, Benzema tops the El Clasico top scorers’ table with 10. Messi scored 26, while Ronaldo on 18.

Team/Competition Barcelona Real Madrid Champions League 5 13 UEFA Cup/Europa League 0 2 La Liga 26 34 Copa del Rey 31 19 Supercopa de España 13 11 FIFA Club World Cup 3 4 UEFA Super Cup 5 4 Cup Winners' Cup 4 0

3:15-We are underway at Camp Nou. Barcelona kicked off.

2 mins – Ansu Fati goes down in the Real Madrid box; no foul.

5 mins – Sergio Busquets fouls Toni Kroos. Freekick awarded to Real Madrid

10 mins – Barcelona with the early pressure, midfield organisation, and pressing that is keeping Real Madrid back in their half.

13 mins – Vinicius wins the first corner of the game

16 mins – Barcelona with 52% of ball possession but they have given away more fouls