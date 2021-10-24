When Kelechi Iheanacho and his Leicester City team file out at the atmospheric 7,250-seater Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday, the Foxes will start the day one point and one place behind the Premier League newcomers.

The Bees have been buzzing and stinging in their first adventure in the EPL. They have beaten Arsenal and forced Liverpool to a 3-3 result. Though they have lost two matches by the same scoreline of 1-0; they battered Chelsea last weekend without getting their due.

This is why Iheanacho told his club’s website, “It’s going to be a tough game for us. We just need to play our game and we need to be ready for the fight. I think that we need to be fast, play quick and shift the ball from side to side.”

Leicester seem to have woken up from their early-season slumber and have scored eight goals in their last two matches, even though they have conceded five in that time. Iheanacho has a history with the Bees having scored the only goal against them in an FA Cup Fourth Round match in January 2020.

He continued: “I’ve watched them a couple of times now and they’ve been doing really well but it’s nothing new to us. Of course, we know how they are, we’ve played them before. But I think they are a different side now, they know this is the Premier League.”

Iheanacho has scored just one goal in eight EPL appearances and two assists. Last season’s top goalscorer also provided two assists for Patson Data in the 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m.