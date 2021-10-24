Koeman seeks miraculous revival in 280th El Clasico

This will be the first El Clasico without both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo since November 2005. FC Barcelona are in debt and without form on the pitch; with their manager, Ronald Koeman, under consistent pressure. The Catalans are eighth on the La Liga table after eight games; having scored 14 goals and conceded eight though they have lost just once, same as Real Madrid.

Can Koeman engineer a win that will guarantee he continues as a manager or will Ancelotti’s team apply the stab that will send him out of the Nou Camp?

Kick off is 3:30 p.m.

Solskjaer needs a magic wand

Can Manchester United beat Liverpool? Can the disparate elements and talents at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal be weaved into a harmonious unit? These are the questions Ole must answer on Sunday at Old Trafford when United host unbeaten Liverpool. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane have once again clicked into a unit; Liverpool’s front three have already scored 16 league goals in eight EPL games while United have needed the stardust of Cristiano Ronaldo to get over UCL opponents – Villarreal and Atalanta – in recent weeks.

Kick off is 4:30 p.m.

Inter Milan need at least two goals

In Italy, it is the first Derby d’Italia- a meeting of the last two Serie A champions. Inter Milan stumbled in Rome last weekend while Juventus are unbeaten since September 11. Juventus have won four of their last five matches by a single goal as the experienced duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have brought back the form of their Euro 2020 triumph. Simone Inzaghi’s Inter are the highest scorers in the league with 23, and they may need to score at least two goals on Sunday to have a chance of taking all three points against the Old Lady. Can Edin Dzeko lead the charge or will Chiellini have the last fist pump?

Kick off is 7:45 p.m.

Also in France, Le Classique – Marseille versus PSG – is on the card and this kicks off at 7:45 pm.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates from at least two of the matches.

