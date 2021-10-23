One of the clubs representing Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup, Bayelsa United, have been knocked out of the competition.

Bayelsa United, on Saturday evening in Sfax, were sent packing from the second-tier club competition after they were beaten 4-0 by the Tunisian giants.

Though the Nigerian flag bearers recorded a 1-0 win in the first leg tie played last weekend in Yenegoa, it was grossly inadequate to see them pull through as they were edged out on a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

Bayelsa United would have themselves to blame for their horrendous first half performance which saw them shipping all the four goals.

Chris Kouakou got the opening goal for the host just 11 minutes into the game while Mohamed Ben Ali doubled the tally seven minutes afterwards.

Aymen Harzi made it 3-0 in the 27th minute while Firas Chaouat took the game beyond Bayelsa United with a fourth goal in the 39th.

Though Bayelsa United held their own in the second half not conceding any more goals, it was a little too late to salvage the outcome of the game.

ALSO READ: Raja hold on to clinch CAF Confederation Cup

With this development, Nigeria is now left with just one team each in the CAF Confederation Cup and Champions League.

Both teams, Enyimba and Rivers United will be in action on Sunday. Enyimba with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg is hosting Diambars FC from Senegal in Aba.

Rivers United on their part have a tougher task away to Al Hilal who forced them to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Port Harcourt last weekend.