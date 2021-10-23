Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis made a huge impact on Saturday; coming off the bench to provide two assists and then cap off his splendid performance with a goal for Watford in their 5-2 win away to Everton.

With Watford trailing 2-1 after 63 minutes, Dennis was brought in for Ismaila Sarr a minute after by coach Claudio Ranieri.

That decision by the Italian manager turned to be spot on as the entrant of the Nigerian forward changed the game in favour of the Hornets.

Juraj Kukac fired Watford’s level in the 78th minute and from then, it was Dennis all the way.

The Nigerian provided two assists for Josh King in the 80th and 86th minutes before scoring in added time.

The hat-trick by King all thanks to Dennis saw him become the third player to score a Premier League hat-trick against a side he’s previously played for in the competition, after Andy Cole (for Manchester United against Newcastle) and Marcus Bent (for Wigan versus Blackburn)

Though Alex Iwobi was brought on in the 77th minute, he could not change the fortunes of the Toffees as his compatriot did for the Hornets.

Booked in the 44th minute, William Troost-Ekong was in action from start to finish for Watford in the seven-goal thriller.

Watford had suffered a 5-0 defeat against Liverpool at Vicarage Road in their last league match, extending their winless streak to three but they have now returned to winning ways.

Earlier, Mason Mount scored his first-ever Chelsea hat-trick as the Premier League leaders recorded an emphatic 7-0 win against 10-man Norwich,

The huge win saw Thomas Tuchel’s dominant side go four points clear at the summit in the early weekend kick-off.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell and fellow defender Reece James all scored for Chelsea on Saturday while Ben Gibson was sent off for rock-bottom Norwich.

It is Chelsea’s biggest win of the Tuchel era so far and their most emphatic scoreline since putting eight past Aston Villa without reply back in 2012.

Also, on Saturday, Wolverhampton Wanderers were denied what would have been their fourth victory on the bounce by a late penalty which helped Leeds force a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United ended their game in an identical 1-1 draw and while the game at St Mary’s also ended in a stalemate, it was 2-2 between Southampton and Burnley.