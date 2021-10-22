Two Super Eagles players, Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen are in celebratory moods, having registered a goal each in Thursday’s Europa League games to help both Rangers and Napoli nick significant wins and the three points.

While Balogun scored for Rangers in their 2-0 win over Danish side Bronby, Osimhen came off the bench to score one of the goals for Napoli in their 3-0 win against Legia Warsaw.

The goals by the Nigerian duo were quite crucial as they helped their respective teams to maiden victories in the Europa League group stage and boosted their chances of staying in contention to progress to the knockout phase.

Balogun set Rangers on their way to a crucial home victory when he headed home his first goal for the club in Europe after 18 minutes.

The Nigerian via his Twitter handle @LeonBalogun raved about the perfect night for Rangers.

He wrote: Those European nights at Ibrox – 3pts, clean sheet & on the scoresheet💥 #UEL

https://twitter.com/LeonBalogun/status/1451449765330366474/

Unfortunately, the Nigerian defender was replaced by countryman Calvin Bassey in the second period after copping a suspected hamstring injury. Rangers return to action with a trip to St Mirren on Sunday but Balogun is doubtful going by the updates by manager Steven Gerrard.

He said: “He felt something in his hamstring. That’s what he came off with, but he wasn’t sure if he felt something or whether it was a bit of tightness.

“We will work that out in the next 24 hours and hopefully he will pull through because he is important for us. I thought his performance was top tonight as well.”

For Osimhen, he came off the bench to propel Napoli to the much-needed victory that put them in contention in Europe.

The Nigerian striker simply wrote a screaming post on his Twitter page: “Important Win!!!”

Napoli dominated Legia Warsaw but had to wait until the final stages to break through with Lorenzo Insigne’s stunner, Osimhen and Matteo Politano adding gloss to the win.