Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late goal as Manchester United came from a two-goal deficit to beat Atalanta 3-2 in one of the Champions League group-stage ties on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

In the process, the 36-year-old Portuguese set another record-becoming the first player to have scored against the most teams in the UCL-38.

The Red Devils entered Wednesday’s match with only two wins in seven matches across all competitions and it was looking like another nightmare at Theatre of Dreams before the game was turned around in the second half

The crowd at Old Trafford were left stunned as Atalanta raced to a 2-0 lead by halftime thanks to goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral.

But United mounted a rally in the second half beginning with the 52nd minute when Bruno Fernandes combined well with Marcus Rashford with a pinpoint pass which the English striker rightfully converted

Thereafter Harry Maguire equalised the affair when he blasted home a goal on yet another Fernandes pass following a corner kick.

It was then Ronaldo who rose up for the game-winner from a header in the 81st minute when Luke Shaw swung in a cross as United surged to the top of Group F after winning the five-goal thriller.

In other news

Elsewhere, Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to score the last goal in Villarreal’s 4-1 away win over Young Boys of Switzerland. It was the Nigerian’s first-ever appearance in the Champions League.

Yeremi Pino fired Villarreal into a sixth-minute lead, and Gerard Moreno doubled the advantage 10 minutes later.

Meschack Elia pulled one back for Young Boys in the 77th minute, but two goals right at the death from Alberto Moreno and Chukwueze confirmed an away win for the Yellow Submarines.

In Group H, Chelsea trounced Malmo 4-0 at Stamford Bridge while Juventus won 1-0 away against Zenith to keep their top spot ahead of the Blues.

While Lille and Sevilla settled for a barren draw in their Group G tie, two goals from Noah Okafor and another one from Karim Adeyemi helped Salzburg to a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg.