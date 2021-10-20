The Nigeria national women team, the Super Falcons, on Wednesday, secured a 2-0 win in the first leg of their double-header against the Black Queens of Ghana.

Uche Kanu scored a first half brace as the Super Falcons brightened their chances of securing a place at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations billed for Morocco.

The Super Falcons started the game desperately as they sought to bounce back after the defeat against South Africa.

Despite their dominance, the Falcons were unable to carve out any clear cut goals scoring opportunities.

The Falcons first real chance came through Atletico Madrid forward Rasheedat Ajibade who had her shot saved by the Ghanaian goalkeeper who was at alert all through the game.

The Super Falcons got in front when Kanu nodded home Francisca Ordega’s expertly delivered cross.

Six minutes later, Kanu doubled Nigeria’s lead from a corner-kick.

The Super Falcons will seek to extend their lead in the second half but it was Ghana who dominated the proceedings, unfortunately they were unable to breach the Super Falcons defence.

Captain Asisat Oshoala missed a great chance to increase Nigeria’s advantage in the 69th minute nodding wide from close range.

That miss almost proved costly as the Black Queens got a wonderful chance in the latter stages but they were denied by the Super Falcons goalkeeper

The second leg will take place in Accra on Sunday.