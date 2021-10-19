Paris Saint-Germain are now in the driving seat in Group A of the UEFA Champions League following two goals from their mercurial signing, Lionel Messi, in the 3-2 win over RB Leipzig,

Despite racing to an early lead courtesy of a ninth-minute goal from Kylian Mbappe, the Parisians found themselves trailing their opponents 2-1 in the second half before Messi provided two goals that turned the game on its head.

After Mbappe had given PSG the dream, the German club responded with an equaliser in the 28th minute through Andres Silva and 12 minutes into the second half Nurdi Mukiele shot the visitors ahead from a second assist from left back Angelino.

And the Germans were worth their lead as PSG looked disjointed and listless. The Mauricio Pochettino-managed side were heading for an unexpected home defeat before two quickfire goals from Messi in the 67th minute and 74th minutes settled frailed nerves and effectively took PSG to the top of their group.

PSG are on seven points after three games, one more than Manchester City who recorded a huge 5-1 win over Club Brugge in the day’s early kickoff.

Riyad Mahrez scored two of the goals for the Cityzens while Juan Cancelo, Kyle Walker and Cole Palmer were also all on target.

Elsewhere, Liverpool prevailed 3-2 over Atletico Madrid in the five-goal thriller at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

The Reds blew a two-goal lead before Mohammed Salah scored what turned out to be the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 77th minute.

The Egyptian who opened the scoring earlier in the first half became the first Liverpool player to score in nine consecutive games across all competitions.

FC Porto beat AC Milan 1-0 in the other Group B tie.

In Group C, Ajax and Sporting CP reigned supreme with the Dutch team handing Dortmund their biggest ever defeat in the UCL, with a 4-0 thrashing, while Sporting Lisbon were too good for Besiktas. The Turkish side were humbled 4-1 at home.

The biggest win of the night was recorded in Group D where Real Madrid trounced Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0. This was adequate revenge for the last two losses handed to the 13-time champions by the perennial Ukraine champions.

Inter Milan also got a much-needed win at the San Siro by beating giant-killers Sheriff 3-1. Edin Dzeko gave the Italian champions the lead but Sebastien Thill gave the Moldovan upstarts a deserved equaliser with a long-range free kick that beat Samir Handanovic all hands down.

But Inter responded with well-taken goals from Arturo Vidal and Stefan de Vrij to take their points tally to four from three matches with Sheriff leading the pool with six points.