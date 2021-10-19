Asisat Oshoala, the Super Falcons and Barcelona striker, has added another feather to her cap as she was named as one of 21 members of FIFA’s Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on women’s football.

A release on FIFA website informed that the group, led by Jill Ellis, is “part of a wider comprehensive consultation process.”

“FIFA is also meeting with other women’s football stakeholders including the member associations, confederations, clubs, leagues and teams.”

“The TAG, which comprises players, coaches, referees, administrators, sports scientists and executives, features representation from each of the six continental confederations, held its second meeting on Friday 15 October.”

Ellis, a former USA coach, won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and was an assistant in the U.S.A team that won the 2008 Olympic gold medal.

“I’m honoured to be chosen by FIFA to lead this project,” said Ellis.

“The growth of women’s football is a key objective for FIFA. Like any initiative, the first step is to gather all of the information and start to make next steps for how this advisory group can be impactful for tangible change for the growth and advancement of the women’s game.”

“It’s time for women’s football to definitely assume the importance it has at all levels and create its own path of growth and advancement, notwithstanding the obviously necessary coordination with the men’s game, namely to avoid calendar overlaps.

“We will take the information gathered from the Technical Advisory Group and a wider consultation group to take informed ideas to a broader audience.”

Oshoala, 27, is joined by Deyna Castellanos from Venezuela; Desiree Ellis, the South Africa National team coach; Laura Georges from France; Emma Hayes, the Chelsea Women’s team coach; Lindsey Horan from the U.S/A; and Karina LeBlanc from Canada.

Others are Kristine Lilly and Alex Morgan from the USA; Doreen Nabwire from Kenya; Mark Parsons from England; Ricardo Rambo from Brazil; Wendie Renard from France; Ali Riley from New Zealand; Lotta Schelin from Sweden; .

They are joined by Dawn Scott-a Sports scientist from England; Kelly Smith from England; Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb from Germany; Pia Sundhage, the Sweden National team coach; Jorge Vilda, the Spain National team coach, and Sun Wen from China.

They are to advise FIFA on “competitive balance, increased opportunities for underserved nations, a FIFA Women’s Club World Cup, increased visibility and participation, FIFA international windows, prize money and the possibility of staging a biennial FIFA Women’s World.”