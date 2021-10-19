Osimhen delivers match-winning goal

When Napoli needed a hero on Sunday against Torino, up stepped Victor Osimhen to deliver the goal that kept Napoli top of Serie A with a perfect record from eight matches.

The Naples-based side had struggled to break down a Torino side that played a low block and had missed a penalty in the first half from Lorenzo Insigne.

And they had to wait until the 80t minute when a soaring Osimhen headed in the only goal at the Estadio Armando Maradona Stadium. It was the 22-year-old’s fifth league goal in his seventh appearance and helped Napoli stay top with 24 points.

Whoscored rating: 7.9 [The highest in the match]

Awoniyi gets sixth league goal

Taiwo Awoniyi has become the main man for Union Berlin and he scored his sixth Bundesliga goal for the 2021/22 season last Saturday in a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.

The newly capped Super Eagles forward scored the opener for his team five minutes into the second half when he drove his shot between the legs of the Wolfsburg goalkeeper. For emphasis, the 24-year-old has now scored 50% of Union’s league goals in the first eight matches and his team is fifth on the table with 15 points.

Whoscored rating: 7.6 [The highest in the match]

Simy Nwankwo gets first Salernitana goal

Nwankwo scored his first goal for newly-promoted Salernitana but it was not enough as they fell 2-1 away to Spezia.

The former Crotone goal poacher combined with compatriot, Joel Obi, in the 39th minute to give his side the lead and hope of a second win but Spezia scored two second half goals to deny them. Salernitana prop up the Serie A table with four points from eight matches.

Whoscored rating: 7.9 [The highest in the match]

Ejuke is CSKA’s match-winner

Chidera Ejuke scored his third goal of the season to inspire CSKA Moscow to an away 1-0 win over Ural last Sunday.

The dribbling wizard scored the only goal of the match with a delicious curler from the edge of the box in the 52nd minute of the tight encounter. Viktor Vasin came on for Ejuke with six minutes left on the clock.

CSKA are third on the table with 20 points from 11 matches, just three points off the table leaders, Zenit.