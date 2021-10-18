Two Nigerian clubs were in action on Sunday in CAF club competitions.

While Bayelsa United players were in action in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United players were in action in the Champions League.

Both recorded different results.

In Yenogoa, NNL side, Bayelsa United picked a slim 1-0 victory over Tunisian club CS Sfaxien in the first round tie at the Samson Siasia Stadium.

The hosts scored what proved to be the decisive goal in the 59th minute of the keenly contested encounter.

Victory Beniangbe, a product of Dream boys Football Academy, got the vital goal for the hosts.

The Nigeria flag bearers fought hard to add to their advantage but were unable to breach the Tunisians defence despite the pocket of chances created.

The Tunisian side also came close to equalising in the closing stage of the game but Bayelsa United’s defence held on to the slim win.

The return leg will take place next week Saturday at the Stade Taieb Mhiri in Sfax.

Enyimba International, Nigeria’s other campaigners in the Confederation Cup also won 1-0 on Saturday but it was away from home in Dakar Senegal.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United, Nigeria’s sole surviving team in the Champions League had it tougher; managing just a 1-1 against Sundanese club Al Hilal.

Yasil Mohamed scored for the visitors in the 37th before an own goal by Mohammed Saeed drew Rivers United level.

The Garden City would need a massive result next week to remain in contention in the Champions League.