The Ghana women national team coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, has officially named a squad of 22 players to face Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.
The list, published on the Ghana FA official website, includes four foreign-based players with Israel-based defender Blessing Shine Agbomadzi making a return to the squad.
Portia Boakye and Spain-based duo Princella Adubea and Grace Asantewaa complete the list of foreign-based players invited for the hurdle.
Nigeria and Ghana clashed in the final match of the inaugural edition of the Women Africa Cup of Nations in 1998, in which the Falcons won 2-0.
However, both powerhouses in African women football have been drawn to play each other for one slot at the next edition to be held in the summer of 2022 in the Kingdom of Morocco.
On his part, for the clash with the Black Queens, in which the first leg holds at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday, October 20, head coach Randy Waldrum has invited goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Onome Ebi and Osinachi Ohale, midfielders Rasheedat Ajibade and Regina Otu, forwards Asisat Oshoala (captain), Gift Monday and Vivian Ikechukwu, and 15 others.
The return leg is scheduled for Sunday, October 24, in Accra.
The winner over two legs will join hosts Morocco and 10 other countries for the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations next summer.
Full Ghana List:
Goalkeepers
Fafali Dumehasi – Police Ladies
Victoria Antwi-Adjei – Kumasi Sports Academy
Mary Neequaye- Immigrations Ladies
Defenders
Gladys Amfobea – Lady-strikers
Ellen Coleman – Lady-strikers
Nina Norshie – Berry Ladies
Janet Egyir – Hasaacas Ladies
Blessing Agomadzi – Hapoel Be’er Sheba
Justice Tweneboa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Philicity Asuako- Police Ladies
Midfielders
Naomi Anima – Kumasi Sports Academy
Monica Addai – Berry Ladies
Grace Animah – Police Ladies
Grace Acheampong – Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Grace Adams – Berry Ladies
Grace Asantewaa – Real Betis Feminas
Portia Boakye – Dujarden IF
Attackers
Sophia Agyarkwa – Soccer Intellectuals
Vivian Adjei Konadu – Thunder Queens
Elizabeth Owusu – Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Sonia Opoku – Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Princella Adubea – Racing Feminas
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
