Victor Osimhen’s towering header on Sunday helped Napoli retain their perfect start to the Serie A season with a 1-0 win over Torino.

The Partenopei had won all seven Serie A matches so far and wanted to maintain that 100 per cent record in Sunday’s tie despite a handful of injuries to some key players.

Kostas Manolas, Andrea Petagna, Kevin Malcuit and Adam Ounas were all not fully fit.

After threatening to score on a number of occasions, Napoli finally won a penalty kick in the 26th minute.

Insigne stepped up, but it was a dreadful weak and central spot-kick that Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saved almost effortlessly.

Napoli did have the ball in the net in the 56th minute with a smart free kick, however, after a very long VAR check, it was ruled marginally offside.

Torino , which had another Nigerian, Ola Aina, in their squad, had their own fair chance too but denied by the heroics of Ospina from point-blank range.

The breakthrough Napoli caved for finally came in the 81st minute when they battered their way through the Torino defences with a storming team attack.

The beautiful team work was rewarded with a goal when Osimhen hung in the air like a basketball player for the towering header that landed straight in the net..

While Napoli celebrated their extended winning run, Torino saw a good performance dissipated by conceding a late goal yet again.