The Super Eagles duo of Emmanuel Dennis and William Troost-Ekong were condemned to a humiliating defeat on Saturday in the Premier League as they were spanked 5-0 by Liverpool at the Vicarage Road.

The two Nigerian players were given starting roles by new manager Claudio Ranieri but they could do little to stop the Reds from becoming the first-ever English top-flight side to score 3+ goals in seven consecutive away games in all competitions.

Going into Saturday’s early kickoff, Watford had secured just four points (W1 D1 L1) from a possible nine on offer in three Premier League contests.

The signs of a potentially bad day at the office were obvious for the Hornets when Sadio Mane got the opening goal for Liverpool just nine minutes into the game.

The goal by the Senegalese saw him hit the 100-goal mark in the Premier League, and in the meantime become only the third player to reach 100+ Premier League goals without any of them being penalties.

Liverpool doubled their lead in the 37th minute through Roberto Firmino, who went on to score a hat trick in the entertaining clash.

It took Liverpool just seven minutes into the second half for Firmino to make it 3-0 for Liverpool before Mohamed Salah joined in the goalscoring spree with another sensational goal.

The Egyptian danced past three Watford defenders, left Craig Cathcart on his backside and then curled a wonderful effort into the far corner to make it 4-0 in the second half.

8 – Mohamed Salah has now scored in each of his last eight games for Liverpool; the longest run of scoring in consecutive appearances for the club since Daniel Sturridge in February 2014 (8). Tear. pic.twitter.com/Em6qwMZvmo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021

Firmino completed his hat-trick in stoppage time as the win moves Liverpool top of the Premier League, with Chelsea playing Brentford later.

Watford was woeful and if Ranieri did not already know he has a job on his hands, then he does now.

The Hornets are 15th on the log with seven points after eight games.