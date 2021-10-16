Leicester City v Manchester United @King Power Stadium @3pm on Oct.16

Both Leicester and Manchester United managers are under pressure but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more than Brendan Rodgers. The Foxes have not started the season as well as they did the last two and sit 13th on the table with eight points from seven matches and they are ravaged by injuries to their very important players.

United are not doing badly-fourth on the table and just two points off the top but their army of supporters believe they should be doing better.

Harry Maguire is a doubt while centre-back partner, Rafael Varane is ruled out. For Rodgers, there will be no Wilfred Ndidi while centre-backs Jonny Evans and Jannik Vestergaard are serious doubts. Can the Foxes arrest the slump or will United enjoy another excellent away trip in the EPL?

Current Form: Leicester [D-L-D-W-L]; Man. United [D-W-L-L-W]

Head-to-head

11/05/21 PRL Man. Utd 1 – 2 Leicester

21/03/21 FAC Leicester 3 – 1 Man. Utd

26/12/20 PRL Leicester 2 – 2 Man. Utd

26/07/20 PRL Leicester 0 – 2 Man. Utd

14/09/19 PRL Man. Utd 1 – 0 Leicester

Prediction: Leicester 1-2 Man. Utd

Rivers United v Al Hilal Omdurman @Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium @4pm on Oct.17

It is a second foray into Africa for Rivers United under Stanley Eguma and they will seek to make the group stage of the CAF Champions League for the first time. Their Sudanese opponents are regular campaigners in Africa and have made it to the group stage in the last two seasons.

Both have not had the league to toughen them up for this encounter though Al Hilal have the advantage as the Sudani League ended on September 27 while Rivers United last played a competitive match on September 19. How will Rivers United navigate the issue of match fitness?

Current Form: Rivers United [W-W-L-W-D]; Al Hilal Omdurman [W-W-W-D-D]

Head-to-head

First Meeting

Prediction: Rivers United 1-1 Al Hilal

Juventus v AS Roma @Allianz Stadium @7:45pm on Oct.17

The Old Lady are in excellent form with five wins on the bounce (the fifth win a friendly) while Roma’s form has been patchy. But if there is a match where Jose Mourinho comes to the fore, it is when he can play the part of the underdog.

Roma are in fourth place with 15 points from seven matches while Juventus are four points back in seventh with Napoli screeching away at the top with 21 points. Max Allegri has a raft of injuries to deal with but he has Arthur, Paulo Dybala available but Alvaro Morata and Adrien Rabiot are not available. Will Mourinho lose a third Serie A match by matchday 8?

Current Form: Juventus [W-W-W-W-W]; AS Roma [W-W-L-W-L]

Head-to-head

06/02/21 SEA Juventus 2 – 0 AS Roma

27/09/20 SEA AS Roma 2 – 2 Juventus

01/08/20 SEA Juventus 1 – 3 AS Roma

22/01/20 COI Juventus 3 – 1 AS Roma

12/01/20 SEA AS Roma 1 – 2 Juventus

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 AS Roma

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich @BayArena @2:30pm on Oct.17

Their names sound the same at the start but really that is where the comparison ends in terms of pedigree and titles. While Bayern are perennial league champions, with 30 titles; the best Leverkusen have had is five runners-up positions in their 117-year history.

But Sunday’s match sees both teams locked on 16 points and both have suffered just one defeat in the opening seven games.

Leverkusen boast September’s player of the month in Florian Wirtz and the 18-year-old has scored four times and created five assists-having a hand in goals whenever he has started this season though Bayern have the ultimate marksman in Robert Lewandowski, who has already scored seven goals in the seven league games. Will the story be the same or will Leverkusen show they are ready for a title tilt?

Current Form: Leverkusen [W-W-W-W-W]; Bayern [l-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

20/04/21 BUN Bayern Munich2 – 0 Leverkusen

19/12/20 BUN Leverkusen 1 – 2 Bayern Munich

04/07/20 DFP Leverkusen 2 – 4 Bayern Munich

06/06/20 BUN Leverkusen 2 – 4 Bayern Munich

30/11/19 BUN Bayern Munich1 – 2 Leverkusen

Prediction: Leverkusen 1-2 Bayern Munich