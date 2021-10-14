One of the hottest Nigerian players in the transfer market, for now, appears to be Paul Onuachu

Despite signing a contract extension with his Belgian club, Racing Genk, the 27-year old has continued to command interest from clubs across Europe with the latest being Italian giants, Inter Milan.

According to Calcio Mercato via Football Italia, Inter Milan are mulling a possible move for the gangling forward who has continued to be in the headlines with his superlative performances in the Belgian top flight.

After a massive outing last season, Onuachu, who moved from FC Midtjylland to Genk in 2019, is having another great campaign, having already scored 11 goals in just 14 competitive appearances this season.

According to analysts, Onuachu’s height is one of his main selling points, standing at 2.01 metres (6ft 7in), which prompted comparisons with compatriot, Nwankwo Kanu, and current Inter centre-forward Edin Dzeko.

It is understood the Nerazzurri are already preparing for life without former Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona striker Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean is expected to bid farewell to the Milan club in January and a capable replacement is being targeted.

Before this latest link with Inter Milan, Onuachu this week had also been reported to be on the wishlist of reigning LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid.

Though the transfer speculations are mounting, it is understood no firm bid has been made for Onuachu yet.

Onuachu scored 35 goals in all competitions during the 2020-2021 season which saw him receive a handful of awards; including the Ebony Shoe.

The Nigeria striker has a contract with Racing Genk until June 30, 2024.