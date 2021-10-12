Former Super Eagles and AC Milan winger Nnamdi Oduamadi has finally found himself a club after going more than two years without any offers.

The former Super Eagles player, who played under Stephen Keshi, has joined Italian Serie D side AC Crema 1908 who confirmed the acquisition of the 30-year-old via an official statement on their website

Oduamadi, with this move, will look to relaunch his ailing football career which initially looked promising having been promoted to the AC Milan main team about a decade ago.

The Nigerian was on the books of the Rossoneri for nine years but was shipped out on loan at different times to Torino, Varese, Brescia, Crotone and Latina.

He also played for HJK Helsinki of Finland and Tirana. He scored a hat-trick for the Eagles against Tahiti at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup that held in Brazil.

Oduamadi is credited with 41 goals in 179 appearances combined in the Serie A and Serie B. He was without a club for more than two years, following his departure from KF Tirana in July 2019.

Oduamadi, while speaking with his club’s official website, expressed appreciation for the chance afforded him, adding that he would make the best of the new opportunity.

He said: “I am ready and motivated. I will enter the field with the desire to give my contribution and reward the trust given to me by the club and the coach.

“I immediately found harmony with my teammates and I really like the black and white environment, I feel at home. I’ve never played in Serie D but I know it’s a competitive championship.

“There are strong teams and many young people eager to demonstrate. A new experience that stimulates me and encourages me to give my best. Thanks again to President Zucchi for the important occasion “.

Oduamadi’s new club are at the bottom half of the table having recorded just one victory in five league games.