Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is in the running for the goal of the month of September at his English Premier League club.

Iheanacho’s well-taken strike against Millwall in the Carabao Cup is one of the shortlisted goals for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month award for September 2021.

The late strike by the 25-year old helped the Foxes double their lead against the Championship side as the Nigerian striker belted the ball into the roof of the net.

Aside from Iheanacho’s goal, there are five others also in the running for the same accolade.

They include goals from Foxes’ first-teamers Jamie Vardy who has a double nomination, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes.

Also selected is Leicester City’s development squad midfielder Tawanda Maswanhise for his effort against Everton U23s.

Iheanacho had a September to remember; featuring in five matches for Leicester City in all competitions and had two other goal involvements.

He bagged assists against Napoli (Europa League) and Burnley (Premier League).

While he was on international duty for the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifying series last month, Iheanacho scored twice at the Teslim Balogun Stadium against Liberia’s Lone Stars.

His performance saw him picking up the man-of-the-match award which also came with a One Million Naira reward courtesy of 33 Export lager, the Official Beer of the Super Eagles.

For now, Iheanacho is yet to roll in the good times for October having fired blanks in the double-header against the Central African Republic in qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.