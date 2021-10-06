The Nigeria U-20 women’s football team is through to the penultimate round of the African qualifying series for next year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The Falconets progressed in a ruthless fashion by trouncing the Central African Republic with an 11-0 aggregate scoreline. Having done the needful in the first leg played in Douala where they won 7-0, the Falconets opted to take things ‘easy’ at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island for the second leg.

Coach Christorpher Danjuma’s ladies nonetheless breezed to a 4-0 win in Wednesday’s second leg to confirm their supremacy over the CAR girls.

Mercy Idoko, a two-goal heroine from the first leg, also had a brace in the second leg.

The Falconets needed just 13 minutes before opening the flood gates of goals as Flourish Sebastine netted the opener. Sebastine could have made it two 14 minutes later but she was thwarted by goalkeeper Beverly Mellot.

Mellot was unable to stop Idoko who doubled the advantage for Nigeria in the 35th minute-heading home from a corner kick well delivered by Sebastine. Six minutes into the second period, Idoko made it 3-0 on the day and 10-0 aggregate for the Falconets.

With the captain of the visiting team, Sumita Lindsay Gouandjia, dismissed from the game for a second bookable offence in the 68th minute, the Falconets had time for one more goal which was scored by substitute Blessing Okpe.

The Falconets will now play the winner of the Egypt/Congo fixture in the penultimate round of the African qualifying race.