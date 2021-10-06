Napoli and Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has been declared the Serie A player for the month of September. This is on the back of strong performances and goals for Napoli, which have propelled the former Lille striker and his team to the top of the table, with an unblemished record.

Seven wins from seven games mean Napoli have started the season on fire, largely due to their 22-year-old Nigerian striker who has scored four goals in six appearances but has caused havoc for opponents so much he has also won two penalty kicks for his team.

The Calcio website said: “Sent to the vote by the editorial team of the Last Man, together with other decisive players in the good start of their teams (Barella, Brahim Diaz, and Bonaventura), Osimhen won with more than half of the total votes – which, it must be remembered, assign his colleagues Serie A players on request AIC.”

It continued: “Osimhen showed exceptional determination, transforming chaotic actions into golden opportunities, forcing the defenders to continuous physical duels, aiming for depth with an exhausting constancy.”

His stats are very revealing as he has been subbed off in five of the matches started-playing a total of 434 minutes in the league. Osimhen has gotten better with the timing of his runs as he has only been caught offside twice. His conversion rate is at 25 per cent; having attempted 16 shots and gotten eight on target. He has also been involved in creating goal attempts for his team five times.

Osimhen has won about 44 per cent of his aerial duels and 59 per cent in ground duels.

In the Europa League, the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner and highest goal scorer has three goals in two matches from seven shots on target. Before the international break, Osimhen had played 10 matches in all competitions for club and country and scored eight goals.

Gabrielle Marcotti, a renowned football commentator on his podcast, said about Osimhen…” the best is yet to come and it is coming.

“You know the holy pentagram of great strikers that we all talk about: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, [Romelu] Lukaku…who am I missing? Erling Haaland. Guess what it; will be six soon because Osimhen is coming,” Mr Marcotti added.

Osimhen is part of the 23-man Super Eagles squad that will take on the Central Africa Republic in a double-header 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday and Sunday.