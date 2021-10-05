ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Eagles are set for their first training session at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday evening ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifying games against the Central African Republic.

According to the updates from the official Facebook page of the Eagles Tuesday afternoon, only one more player is expected from the 23-man roster called for the double-header.

Maduka Okoye who is the first-choice goalkeeper is the only one still being expected at the time of filing this report.

The Super Eagles’ games against CAR will hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday, 7 October with the matchday 4 match in Douala, Cameroon (presently the ‘home’ of Central African Republic national teams) on 10 Sunday, October .

The Eagles have the maximum six points from their first two matches against Liberia in Lagos and against Cape Verde in Mindelo, the Eagles are eyeing another six points against the central Africans.

Though he has made some enforced changes owing to injuries, Coach Genort Rohr has largely kept faith with the same set of players that ensured Nigeria’s quest for a seventh appearance at the Mundial is well on course.

Victory in the Thursday and Saturday games will all but guarantee the Super Eagles’ passage to the all-important knockout rounds scheduled for March 2022, which will produce Africa’s five flagbearers in Qatar.

The 22 players in Camp

Ejuke Chidera, Daniel Akpeyi, Onuachu Paul, Samuel Kalu, Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Innocent Bonke, Chidozie Awaziem, Taiwo Awoniyi, William Ekong, Frank Onyeka, Leon Balogun, Joseph Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho, Kenneth Omeruo, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Simon Moses.