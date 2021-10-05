ADVERTISEMENT

Awoniyi’s brace sees Union up to seventh

Taiwo Awoniyi is settled at Union Berlin and the German club is reaping the benefits. The new Super Eagles call-up added a brace to his Bundesliga goals on Sunday as Union came back from being a goal down to win 2-1 and both goals showed off Awoniyi’s speed and strength. The equaliser was Union’s 100th goal in the Bundesliga against a side Awoniyi played for during the 2019/20 season.

This was his third goal in four days after scoring in the Europa Conference League last Thursday in a 3-0 win over the Israeli side, Maccabi Haifa. Awoniyi has now scored five Bundesliga goals and three goals in Europe while Union are up to seventh on the league table with 12 points from seven matches.

Iheanacho scores first EPL goal 137 days after his last

Kelechi Iheanacho has made seven EPL appearances (181 minutes) in the 2021/22 season but just like last season, he often starts matches on the substitutes’ bench but on Sunday, away at Crystal Palace, he started and scored. Iheanacho robbed Joachim Anderson in the 31st minute and calmly slotted past Vicente Guaita.

But the Foxes were not able to hold on to a 2-0 first half advantage as Palace came back in the second half with goals from Nigeria-eligible Michael Olise and former EPL winner with Leicester, Jeffrey Schlupp. Leicester City were without the injured Wilfred Ndidi and are 13th on the league table with eight points from seven matches.

Umar is hot in the Segunda

Umar Sadiq scored on Monday to lead Almeria to a 2-1 away win over Girona and took his side top of the Segunda after eight matches. The 2016 Olympics bronze winner with the Nigeria U-23 side scored his sixth league goal in the 52nd minute to give his side the lead.

The 24-year-old has been called up by Nigeria on two occasions but he has yet to make his senior team debut. Sadiq was the subject of some bids by first tier clubs in the summer but Almeria see him as the man to lead them back to La Liga. Almeria lead the Segunda with 18 points from eight matches.