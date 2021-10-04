ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian trio of Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong, and Oghenekaro Etebo now have a new coach at Watford. He is Claudio Ranieri.

The Hornets confirmed the appointment of Ranieri as the club’s new Head Coach via an official statement Monday afternoon.

Ranieri has been handed a two-year contract.

The Italian arrives at Vicarage Road with a massive wealth of experience having handled high-profile teams in England, Italy, Spain, and France.

With previous stints at Chelsea, Fulham, and Leicester City-with whom he won the EPL title, Ranieri is grounded in English football and would be expected to make the most of the challenge Watford poses.

Aside from his exploits with the various teams he has handled, Ranieri has also picked up a host of individual gongs, including the 2016 FIFA Best Men’s Coach award, the 2015/16 Premier League Manager of the Season award, and the 2016 LMA Manager of the Year award.

As already announced, Ranieri will be joined at Watford by assistant coaches Paolo Benetti and Carlo Cornacchia, as well as fitness coach Carlo Spagnoli.

His first match in charge of the Hornets will be at home to Liverpool on Saturday, October 16 after the international break.

The Hornets are presently occupying the 15th position on the EPL standings.

Ranieri will be tasked with keeping Watford in the Premier League this season and he will be hoping for more success than he experienced in his last job in England with Fulham.