In-form Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has finally been invited to the Super Eagles following his persistently eye-catching performances in the German Bundesliga for Union Berlin.

Awoniyi has been called up as a late replacement for Terrem Moffi who is out injured and no longer available for the double-header against the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifying series.

The invitation of the former Liverpool player was announced via the Super Eagles official Facebook page.

Interestingly, Moffi was called up as a replacement for another injured player Alex Iwobi but the duo are now out of the tie

On Sunday before his invitation to the national team, Awoniyi scored two goals for his German club, Union Berlin, in their 2-1 comeback win over Mainz, a team Awoniyi played for on loan two seasons ago.

Awoniyi first goal was Union Berlin’s 100th Bundesliga goal before the striker added a second to hand his team victory today against his former club Mainz 05.

Awoniyi has proved his worth all through the age-grade teams and many had craved him being given an opportunity to also feature for the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles are billed to face CAR at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday, 7 October with the return match in Douala, Cameroon (presently the ‘home’ of Central African Republic national teams) on Sunday, 10 October .

Victory in both games will all but guarantee the Super Eagles’ passage to the all-important knockout rounds scheduled for March 2022, which will produce Africa’s five flagbearers in Qatar.