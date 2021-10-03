ADVERTISEMENT

It was Super Sunday in the Premier League as Liverpool hosted Manchester City at Anfield and the encounter did not disappoint as both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s teams treated a worldwide audience to an enthralling and end-to-end encounter.

Guardiola, after defeat in Paris in the Champions League, started Gabriel Jesus in place of Raheem Sterling and the Citizens had the better performance in the first half as they had more ball possession and looked the more coherent side.

Bernardo Silva weaved magic in the 21st minute when he magically held on to the ball amidst four Liverpool players and his pass freed Phil Foden into a one-on-one with Alisson. The Liverpool goalkeeper saved a certain goal.

In the 34th minute, Foden crossed to the far post for a free Kevin de Bruyne but the Belgian got his target all wrong as he sent his header skyward. City were the team creating chances but not taking them.

The second half started better for Liverpool as they showed more urgency and bite in their closing down and they got their reward in the 59th minute when Mohamed Salah broke from midfield and fed Sadio Mane who dispatched a one-time shot past Ederson.

Ten minutes later, City were level. Good work from Jesus who skipped two challenges before laying the ball into Foden’s path. The young Englishman took a touch and delivered a postage stamp-1-1 and the Kop was momentarily silenced.

Salah then took the roof off with a quite stupendous goal in the 76th minute when he pirouetted in the City box before planting a right-footed shot past Ederson. It was quite beautiful to watch.

But City would not lay down and came back with the equaliser through De Bruyne whose left-footed strike took a slight deflection off Joel Matip to wrongfoot Alisson. A draw was almost the right result even though Paul Tierney made some outlandish decisions, especially not to give James Milner a second yellow card on 73rd minute for a cynical foul on Bernardo Silva. Klopp took the Liverpool defender off five minutes later.

Liverpool are second on the table, one point behind Chelsea while City are in third place-a point behind Liverpool.

Other matches

After holding Liverpool to a 3-3 draw last weekend with an equaliser from Yoane Wissa in the 95th minute-the DR Congo forward performed the same heroic at the London Stadium on Sunday as he scored the winner for Brentford in the 94th minute to condemn West Ham to a 2-1 defeat.

Goal-line technology gave Bryan Mbeumo the opening goal after Sergi Canos’ shot was parried into his path. Lukasz Fabianski looked to have gotten back in time to save the rebound but goal-line technology awarded it to the Bees.

West Ham waited until the 80th minute when Jarod Bowen brought them level but Wissa came off the bench two minutes later to ensure the newly-promoted side continue their ascent up the EPL table. They will sit in seventh place until after the international break.

Tottenham got some reprieve as they beat Aston Villa 2-1 at the Tottenham Stadium. They needed an own goal from Matt Targett in the second half to post their first league win since August 29. Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg opened the scoring with a well-placed finish in the 27th minute and Ollie Watkins equalised in the 67th minute. On 71st minute, Targett diverted Heung-Min Son’s cross into his own net to give Spurs all three points.

Also in London, Leicester City were pegged back from two goals as they had to settle for a 2-2 result against Crystal Palace. Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring in the 31st minute as he capitalised on a defensive blunder. Jaime Vardy added the second six minutes later to give the Foxes a two-goal lead into the interval.

Patrick Vieira sent on Michael Olise for Jordan Ayew in the second half and the new recruit scored after just eight minutes on the pitch. The comeback was complete in the 72nd minute when another substitute, Jeffrey Schlupp, scored the equaliser.