The first managerial casualty has been witnessed in the English Premier League following the sacking of Xisco Munoz by Watford FC on Sunday.

Three Super Eagles players, Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong, and Oghenekaro Etebo all play for the Hornets, and the trio will now be preparing for life under a new manager at the Vicarage Road after the international break.

Watford sacked Munoz after less than 10 months in charge, with the club 14th in the Premier League.

The Spaniard replaced Vladimir Ivic in December 2020 and guided the club to automatic promotion from the Championship last season.

A club statement read: “The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.

“The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season’s promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

“No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new head coach.”

Munoz is the first manager to be sacked in the Premier League this season, and he started the new campaign brightly with a 3-2 win against Aston Villa at Vicarage Road.

However, four defeats in six league games have followed that win, with their only other victory coming at fellow newly-promoted side Norwich.

The Hornets are presently occupying the 15th position on the EPL standings

Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Leeds United was the final straw that broke the camel’s back for the Spanish coach.

Munoz is the 12th manager to have handled Watford in the last nine years.