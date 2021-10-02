These are very important matches before club football goes on a two-week break for the international window.

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona @Wanda Metropolitano @8pm on Oct.2

Barcelona’s embarrassing season could continue at the Wanda on Saturday when they visit defending champions, Atletico, fortified with two strikers from the Catalan side in the last two seasons.

Luiz Suarez and Antoine Griezmann could line up together while Ronald Koeman calls on Luuk De Jong and Memphis Depay to lead the line a fast-tumbling Barcelona side fresh from a 3-0 humbling away to Benfica in the Champions League.

If there was a must-not-lose for Koeman, this is it. Diego Simeone has almost a full squad to pick from with both Koke and Joao Felix available again while Koeman has to continue without Jordi Alba, Martin Braithwaite though Frenkie De Jong is back from suspension. Will this be the match that spells the end of Koeman’s turbulent time?

Current Form: Atletico [W-L-W-D-D]; Barcelona [L-W-D-D-L]

Head-to-head

08/05/21 LAL Barcelona 0 – 0 Atletico

21/11/20 LAL Atletico 1 – 0 Barcelona

30/06/20 LAL Barcelona 2 – 2 Atletico

09/01/20 SUC Barcelona 2 – 3 Atletico

01/12/19 LAL Atletico 0 – 1 Barcelona

Prediction: Atletico 2-1 Barcelona

Liverpool v Man. City @Anfield @4:30pm on Oct.3

The Reds are in imperious form, scoring for fun and water-tight at the back while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City look to bounce back from a humbling 2-0 defeat in Paris to PSG in midweek.

This will be a true test of both team’s credentials as they lock horns in pursuit of the EPL title. Jürgen Klopp is yet to taste defeat this season but he will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold.

City continue to play with a fluid offensive structure that is not based on a rigid No.9 position, which seems to be costing them. Ilkay Gündogan is still out injured and on the basis of Raheem Sterling’s performance, he could be benched in favour of Ferran Torres who has scored two goals in four league matches already. Will Liverpool taste a first defeat or will it be back-to-back defeats for City?

Current Form: Liverpool [W-D-W-W-W]; Man. City [L-W-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

07/02/21 PRL Liverpool 1 – 4 Man. City

08/11/20 PRL Man. City 1 – 1 Liverpool

02/07/20 PRL Man. City 4 – 0 Liverpool

10/11/19 PRL Liverpool 3 – 1 Man. City

04/08/19 COS Liverpool 1 – 1 Man. City

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Man. City

Atalanta v AC Milan @Gewiss Stadium @7:45pm on Oct.3

Five points separate these two going into Sunday’s clash with both in good form. Atalanta were very good against Inter Milan in their last Serie A match and could easily have won at the San Siro.

Meanwhile, AC Milan were ‘robbed’ against Atletico Madrid by a very harsh red card and a phantom penalty in the seventh minute of added time and will look to bounce back against a side also seeking Champions League football at the end of the season.

Gian Piero Gasperini has lost two defenders to injury- Robin Gosens and Hans Hateboer, which means a reshuffle in formation and tactics while Stefano Pioli has to continue juggling his squad with the absences of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Alessandro Florenzi. Can AC Milan win to keep pace with Napoli or will Atalanta show they are ready to challenge for the title?

Current Form: Atalanta [L-W-W-L-D]; AC Milan [D-L-D-W-D]

Head-to-head

23/05/21 SEA Atalanta 0 – 2 AC Milan

23/01/21 SEA AC Milan 0 – 3 Atalanta

24/07/20 SEA AC Milan 1 – 1 Atalanta

22/12/19 SEA Atalanta 5 – 0 AC Milan

16/02/19 SEA Atalanta 1 – 3 AC Milan

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 AC Milan

Lille v Marseille @Stade Pierre-Mauroy @4pm on Oct.3

Lille’s defence of their Ligue 1 title has been disastrous but have lately been in resurgent form, winning their last two league matches though they lost away to Salzburg in the Champions League.

The new boss, Jocelyn Gourvennec, continues to be without both Renato Sanches and Leo Jardim while the goal-scoring form of Burak Yilmaz is of concern.

Marseille are third on the table and their coach Jorge Sampaoli is confident they can beat Lille.

“The spirit in the team keeps me calm, we’re going to get back to winning ways.”

Three of their last head-to-head clashes have ended 2-1 and it looks the kind of match that will be emotionally driven with a late goal as the winner.

Head-to-head

03/03/21 LI1 Lille 2 – 0 Marseille

20/09/20 LI1 Marseille 1 – 1 Lille

16/02/20 LI1 Lille 1 – 2 Marseille

02/11/19 LI1 Marseille 2 – 1 Lille

25/01/19 LI1 Marseille 1 – 2 Lille

Prediction: Lille 2-2 Marseille