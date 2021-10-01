ADVERTISEMENT

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign for the Super Eagles resumes on October 7 as the Nigerian team hosts the Central African Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos with Gernot Rohr handing Ahmed Musa a call, which could see him rack up his 100t cap for the national team.

Rohr also handed left-back, Calvin Bassey Ughelumba of Glasgow Rangers a first-ever call up whilst Hoffenheim’s Kevin Akpoguma and Frank Onyeka return to the group after missing the two games against Liberia and Cape Verde last in early September through illness and COVID 19 respectively.

The squad is made up of 22 players and they will prosecute the double-header matches against the Central African Republic in Lagos on October 7 before travelling to Douala, where CAR are playing their home matches, on October 10. Nigeria leads Group C of Africa’s World Cup qualifiers with the maximum six points from two matches and another two wins will almost guarantee them a ticket to the last qualifying round scheduled for March 2022.

The last round of matches allowed Rohr to utilise the full squad on account of the red-listing of some countries by the UK government. Players in the EPL and Scottish Premiership were disallowed from travelling to Cape Verde. Two players-Innocent Bonke and Kingsley Michael were handed their international debuts against Cape Verde.

The 22-man squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Calvin Ughelumba (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia).