Integral’s exclusive broadcast of the Super Eagles’ FIFA World Cup 2022™ qualifiers matches will be shown on NTA, AIT, Sporty.com, and NPFL TV along with live transmission on Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Arewa Radio, and Nigeria Info FM.

The next African qualifiers matches are scheduled for October with the Super Eagles playing against the Central African Republic both home and away

Following its acquisition of the exclusive media rights in Nigeria to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022™ qualifiers matches involving the Super Eagles and partnering with Hey What’s On as the Host Broadcast production services provider of all home matches, Nigeria’s leading full-service sports marketing agency, Integral (www.Integralsande.com), confirms its broadcast will be available on NTA, AIT, Sporty.com and NPFL TV. The matches will also be transmitted live on radio stations Cool Fm, Wazobia FM, Nigeria info, and Arewa Radio.

Both matches will be broadcast on Nigeria's largest television networks, NTA and AIT – channel 251 & 253 respectively on DSTV – and will be available for live streaming on Sporty.com and NPFL TV. Radio stations, Cool Fm, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, and Arewa Radio will also transmit these matches live to their listeners.

These broadcast partnerships have been brokered by leading production company Hey What’s On, led by its CEO Chichi Nwoko who states, “As host broadcast production services provider, we are pleased to deliver the highest quality of production for what we are sure will be exciting matches. Partnering with these various media stations ensures everyone is able to follow the Super Eagles World Cup qualification campaign from anywhere in Nigeria.”

Speaking on this, The Director-General of NTA, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, said, “NTA is pleased to yet again be a part of premium football content acquired by Integral. We look forward to broadcasting the matches of our beloved Super Eagles as football-loving Nigerians cheer them on.”

The Chairman of DAAR Communications (AIT), Raymond Dokpesi Jnr said: “We are delighted to add exciting FIFA World Cup African qualifiers matches involving Super Eagles to our sports content. Bringing the best of African football to the homes of our passionate football audience is something we are proud of and ready to deliver on.”

Oluchi Enuha, the Brand Director of Sporty.com says; “This is an exciting moment for us as we stream the live matches of the Nigeria Super Eagles’ FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. We are delighted to be able to use our platform to connect Nigerian football fans with exciting football content such as this.”

Further, the Chairman of NPFL TV, Mallam Shehu Dikko states; “NPFL TV is proud of this opportunity to showcase the best of Nigerian football on its platform. We are pleased to be streaming such exciting live football matches on NPFL TV and join millions of Nigerians in cheering on the Super Eagles on their qualification campaign.”

Serge Noujaim, The CEO of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, Arewa Radio says; “Little else unites Nigerians like football. More so when the national team plays. We understand this fact and so do our friends at Integral and Hey What’s On. And that’s why this FIFA World Cup 2022 African Qualifiers partnership is so crucial and timely.”

Speaking on its stations’ transmission of the matches, the General Manager of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, Arewa Radio, Femi Obong-Daniels states; “The road to the World Cup is paved only by the most rigorous preparation, self-application, and battle-hardening that the qualifiers represent. And radio tells the story to the furthest of corners.

“Thanks to Integral and Hey What’s On partnering with Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, and Arewa Radio, radio audiences all over Nigeria can be sure to follow the FIFA World Cup 2022 African Qualifiers from wherever they are. Sponsors and advertisers need to take advantage of this great opportunity to reach the widest national audience possible and identify with the Super Eagles early on in this quest for world Cup qualification and eventual participation.”