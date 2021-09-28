ADVERTISEMENT

Lionel Messi opened his goals account for PSG on Tuesday night as PSG battled to a 2-0 win over Manchester City in their UEFA Champions League tie at the Parc des Princes.

Idrissa Gana Gueye gave PSG the lead eight minutes into the match with a rasping shot into the roof of the net with his right foot.

With Messi having a largely quiet night, it looked like the Argentine would fire blanks yet again but he produced his expected genius to create and score his first goal for PSG since his surprise move from Barcelona.

In the 74th minute Messi exchanged passes with Kylian Mbappe on the edge of the City box before the former Barcelona star fired home to the admiration of the crowd at the Parc des Princes.

Though Pep Guardiola’s men pressed and created chance after chance, they couldn’t get pass the man mountain in PSG‘s goal in Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Club Brugge won 2-1 away against RB Leipzig, and the Belgians are joint top with PSG in group A.

In Portugal, Liverpool were in firm control as they trounced their hosts FC Porto 5-1 at the Estadio do Dragao.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane gave the Reds a two-goal cushion going into half time but the second half produced even more goals.

There was big shock in Spain, where Moldovan team, Sheriff Tiraspol stunned 13-time European champions Real Madrid 2-1 with a 90th minute goal from Sebastien Thill. His excellent strike from the edge of the box gave Thibaut Courtois no chance. The Moldovan side played four qualifying games and have now gone top of Group D with the maximum six points from their first two matches.

The scoreline was similar at San Siro where Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat AC Milan 2-1. Luis Suarez scored a late penalty to give the Spanish side the crucial away win.

Borussia Dortmund did just enough to get a lone goal win over Sporting CP.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller took his tally to 10 goals in as many games this season as Ajax beat Besiktas 2-0 to move top of group C in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old was on target in the 43rd minute to double Ajax’s advantage after Dutch playmaker, Steven Berghuis had given the hosts the lead in the 17th minute.

Elsewhere, Serie A champions Inter Milan remain winless in Europe this season following the 0-0 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Ukrainian boxing champion, Oleksandr Usyk was among the spectators at Stadion NSK Olimpiyskiy, Kyiv for Tuesday’s Group D tie.