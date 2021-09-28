ADVERTISEMENT

There are two hot Nigerian strikers in Europe-Paul Onuach at Racing Genk in the Belgian league and victor Osimhen with Napoli in Serie A. Both players continued recent goal-scoring sprees last weekend.

Onuachu scores the first hattrick in the season

Paul Onuachu is unrelenting in rewriting his career in Europe as he scored for the fifth consecutive match to help Genk to a 3-0 win over RFC Seraing in the Belgian First Division A last Sunday. And it could have been four because Onuachu missed from the spot in the 33rd minute before he opened scoring in quick succession in the 42nd and 44th minutes to hand Genk a 2-0 first half lead. Onuachu dallied on the first goal and needed a kind rebound to net the second.

He added his third five minutes into the second half, from the penalty spot, to complete his hattrick. Ike Ugbo then replaced him in the 87th minute. Onuachu has now scored nine league goals in eight appearances and two goals in three appearances in Europe. Genk are third on the league table with 17 points from nine matches.

Osimhen scores for 4th consecutive match

Victor Osimhen continues to add to his reputation as he scored in the fourth consecutive match for Napoli in their 2-0 win over Cagliari, which took them back to the top of Serie A with a perfect record.

Osimhen got on the end of a cutback from Piotr Zielinski in the 11th minute to prod home his fourth league goal in his fifth appearance. All match-long, he stretched the Cagliari defence, led by Diego Godin and the experienced Uruguayan conceded a penalty in the 56th minute after Onuachu had tied him in stitches. Lorenzo Insigne converted to make it 2-0 and three points for the current league leaders.

Aribo’s goal earns all three points

Joe Aribo scored the only goal for Rangers as they went away to Kilmac Park and beat Dundee 1-0 last Saturday. It was Aribo’s second league goal as Rangers stormed back to the top of the Premiership. The 25-year-old midfielder latched on to a lofted pass from Alfredo Morelos and colly slotted past the Dundee goalkeeper. Rangers lead the table with 16 points from seven matches.

Kayode gets his first league goal

Olanrewaju Kayode scored a goal for Sivasspor in the 4-0 victory over Ahmed Musa’s Fatih Karagumruk last Saturday at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylül Stadyumu. It was the one-cap Super Eagles’ first league goal in his fifth appearance though he has scored twice in the Europa League.