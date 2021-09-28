ADVERTISEMENT

Former Super Eagles winger, Ejike Uzoenyi, is set for a sensational return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) seven years after quitting the domestic scene.

According to an official statement issued by Rangers International FC on Monday, a deal has been successfully negotiated with the pint-sized left-winger, who they are banking on to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the Flying Antelopes in the upcoming season.

“In a related development, management of Rangers has successfully negotiated a deal with the former winger and member of AFCON 2013 winning team in South Africa and Nigeria’ Super Eagles team to the FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil, Ejike Uzoenyi, to bring his experience to help the team achieve its target for the coming season,” Nobert Okolie, Rangers Media and Communication officer, said on Monday

This development means Uzoenyi, CHAN 2014 Most Valuable Player, will make a return to the Coal-city based club he last featured for in the 2013/2014 season.

Uzoenyi, in the last seven years, has enjoyed stints in South Africa, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and in the 2020/2021 season, featured for Montenegro side, OFK Titograd of Podgorica.

The diminutive left winger, who can also be used from the right, has over fifteen senior international caps for the country, including an appearance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Meanwhile, the management of Rangers confirmed they have also concluded plans to unveil other players acquired ahead of the fast-approaching 2021/2022 football season.

The players that have joined the team include; David Chimezie from Warri Wolves; Olawole Stephen from Dakkada; Emeka Obiora from El-Kanemi Warriors; Ikechukwu Julius from Gateway F.C, Samuel Pam who is joining from a Latvian side; Philip Ogwuche from Jigawa Golden Stars; Moses Effiong from Plateau United, and Akintunde Oloyode from MFM.

These new players will be joining the nineteen retained by the technical crew, in their report to the management, which include; Seidu Mutawakilu, Nana Bonsu, Tope Olusesi, Ifeanyi Nweke, Charles Tiesso, Christian Madu, Uche John, Ebuka Anthony, Ernest Governor, Ugochukwu Ugwuoke, Shedrack Asiegbu, Eso Achibong, Daniel Vendaga, Kenechukwu Agu, Christian Nnaji, Elijah Ani, Chidiebere Nwobodo, Chinonso Eziekwe, and Tony Eliagwu while the duo of Chisom Chiaha and Chinedu Nwangwu who went on loan in the past season will also be available to the coaches for a possible return.

It is understood that Rangers are still in the market for a few more signings as they hope to assemble a crack squad to improve on their seventh-place finish last season.