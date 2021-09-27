ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored one of the goals on Sunday night as Napoli sealed a 2-0 win over Cagilari.

Apart from finding the back of the net himself, Osimhen earned the penalty kick that led to his side’s second goal.

As expected, Napoli wanted to maintain their 100 per cent record this season and they did with their sixth straight victory. The team also had Dries Mertens and Diego Demme back on the bench, but Faouzi Ghoulam and Stanislav Lobotka were still missing due to injury.

Napoli took their first real opportunity in the 11th minute as Piotr Zielinski ran onto a ball over the top, pulled it back from the by-line for Osimhen to turn in from six yards.

Moments after, Osimhen also flashed a shot across the face of goal on the counter as Napoli constantly threatened for a second goal.

That opportunity presented itself when Godin wiped out Osimhen near the touchline for an inevitable penalty.

Lorenzo Insigne took the resultant kick and he converted with power into the roof of the net.

It was Napoli all the way as Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa came close to increasing the tally at different times.

Hirving Lozano and Andrea Petagna also had their moments but the game ended 2-0 in favour of Napoli.